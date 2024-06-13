Bank of America Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $130.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.94. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $1,987,895.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 748,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,715,791.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,277 shares of company stock worth $12,545,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 11.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,509,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 38.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 15.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

