Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Craig Hallum

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAMA. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Mama’s Creations from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Mama’s Creations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mama’s Creations presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $255.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.98. Mama’s Creations has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $7.57.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 6.35%. Research analysts predict that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAMA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mama’s Creations by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mama’s Creations by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 254,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 140,460 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Mama’s Creations by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 157,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mama’s Creations by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

