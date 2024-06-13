Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.