PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. Analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,499.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

