50,205 Shares in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 622,037 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 247,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 204,170 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 186.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 342,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 223,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PSTX opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $271.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.95% and a negative return on equity of 97.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million. Research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

