Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 192,900 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,900 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 40,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Oatly Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $589.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTLY shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTLY

Oatly Group Profile

(Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.