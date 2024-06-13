62,549 Shares in MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY) Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyHero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

MoneyHero Stock Performance

Shares of MNY opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.34. MoneyHero Limited has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

MoneyHero Company Profile

MoneyHero ( NASDAQ:MNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoneyHero Limited will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

