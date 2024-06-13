62,549 Shares in MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY) Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyHero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.
MoneyHero Stock Performance
Shares of MNY opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.34. MoneyHero Limited has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $6.00.
MoneyHero Company Profile
MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MoneyHero
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyHero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyHero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.