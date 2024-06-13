Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases Shares of 11,000 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 33.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 240,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 126,102 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASTS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

