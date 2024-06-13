Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 49,900 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lowered its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 793,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 39.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,866,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 53.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 900,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 312,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth $49,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 3.5 %

QRTEA stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $278.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.68.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

About Qurate Retail

(Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.