15,246 Shares in Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectral AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Highlander Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Spectral AI by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 141,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Spectral AI in the third quarter valued at about $1,119,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectral AI Stock Performance

Shares of MDAI opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Spectral AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI ( NASDAQ:MDAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

