Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in agilon health by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 164.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

agilon health Stock Performance

NYSE AGL opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $21.52.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Baird R W upgraded agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

