Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $144,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,918,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NIO by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 536,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,773 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,361,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in NIO by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NIO by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIO opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.80.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

