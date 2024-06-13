Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Holdings Decreased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Boston Properties by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.47.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.31.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.