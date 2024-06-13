Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MODG shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MODG

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.