24,200 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 374.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 645,541 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE:AMC opened at $4.91 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $62.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

