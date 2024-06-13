23,100 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 59,868 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 180.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 20.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,852,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $64,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,924 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 412,447 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.