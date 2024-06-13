Caas Capital Management LP Takes $150,000 Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,002 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 31.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,880,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,113 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after buying an additional 1,108,312 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 617,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 304,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOD opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

