Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Rollin L. Ford Sells 49,998 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $1,864,425.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,568.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Symbotic Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of SYM opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.62 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $64.14.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Symbotic by 195.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 578.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 87,006 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Symbotic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

View Our Latest Report on SYM

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.