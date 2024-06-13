Martin P. Connor Sells 16,194 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $120.16 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TOL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

