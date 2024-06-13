Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,752.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $53,390.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 16,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $825,440.00.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of -0.04.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

