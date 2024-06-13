David Abraham Gilboa Sells 149,034 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 149,034 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $2,487,377.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,387.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Warby Parker Stock Down 0.5 %

WRBY opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 79.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

