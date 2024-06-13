Comerica Bank Buys 9,457 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,045,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 732,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 211,520 shares during the period. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,009,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $160.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.78. The company has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

