The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $32,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $448.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

