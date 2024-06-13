Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after acquiring an additional 592,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,500,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after purchasing an additional 697,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,020 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $137.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.32 and a 200-day moving average of $130.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

