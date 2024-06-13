Eli Samaha Sells 172,889 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Eli Samaha sold 20 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $504.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

