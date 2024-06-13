21,597 Shares in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 538.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 677,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,011,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 231,303 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 540.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 82,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 311,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $4,273,612.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,673,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,786,097.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 311,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $4,273,612.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,673,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,786,097.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 890,461 shares of company stock worth $10,961,539 and have sold 79,435 shares worth $828,269. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $448.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%.

Cardlytics Profile

(Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

