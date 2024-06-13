Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3,420.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $282.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

