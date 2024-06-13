Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $261,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

