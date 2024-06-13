Clear Street Markets LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 810.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RITM opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

