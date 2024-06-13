Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC reduced its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,529 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Agora by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 746,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 143,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $224.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.03.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Agora had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 57.83%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

