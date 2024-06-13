Coatue Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235,755 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in JD.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

