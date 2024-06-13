Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 3,540 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

