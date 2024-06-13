Coatue Management LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 178,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,344,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,604 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,166,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Dividend Announcement

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

