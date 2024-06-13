Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Coatue Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Coatue Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,829,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 776,606 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.3% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,493,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 155,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.8% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 36,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.4% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.68. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

