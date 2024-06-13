Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,099,000 after purchasing an additional 318,495 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

