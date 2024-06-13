Coatue Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,393 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Beyond Meat worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 5.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYND. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.56.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

