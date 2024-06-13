PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $430,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,822 shares in the company, valued at $697,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

