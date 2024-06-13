MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.19

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.29. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 79,193 shares changing hands.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,410,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 43,271 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 307,338 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 32,633 shares during the period.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

