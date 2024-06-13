MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.19

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.29. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 79,193 shares changing hands.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Municipal Income Trust
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.