MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.19

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFMGet Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.29. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 79,193 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,410,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 43,271 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 307,338 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 32,633 shares during the period.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

