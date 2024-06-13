Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.32

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and traded as high as $10.98. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 69,481 shares.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
