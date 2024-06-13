Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.32

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and traded as high as $10.98. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 69,481 shares.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

