Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.67

Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $1.90. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 47,270 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei in a report on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Xunlei alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xunlei

Xunlei Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.98 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 5.23%.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Xunlei by 25.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 33,993 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.