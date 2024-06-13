Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $246.54

Shares of Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.54 ($3.14) and traded as high as GBX 250.40 ($3.19). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 249 ($3.17), with a volume of 53,657 shares traded.

Aurora Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 246.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 242.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.67 million, a PE ratio of 355.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Aurora Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 3.45 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.97. Aurora Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 428.57%.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

