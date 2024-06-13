Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.19. Anaergia shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 10,100 shares changing hands.
Anaergia Trading Up 741.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.43.
About Anaergia
Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anaergia
- About the Markup Calculator
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.