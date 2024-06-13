Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.63

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and traded as high as $61.69. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 5,525 shares.

Novozymes A/S Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1853 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

