PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.21

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.21 and traded as low as $4.91. PCCW shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 847 shares.

PCCW Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.

PCCW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.344 dividend. This is an increase from PCCW’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

