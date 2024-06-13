PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.21

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.21 and traded as low as $4.91. PCCW shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 847 shares.
PCCW Stock Down 3.2 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.
PCCW Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.344 dividend. This is an increase from PCCW’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
About PCCW
PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PCCW
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.