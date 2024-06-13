PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.46

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and traded as high as $7.79. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 88,837 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 107,839 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 421,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 238,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 48,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $950,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

