PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.46

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and traded as high as $7.79. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 88,837 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.