Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,388 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Energy Fuels worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,368,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,498,000 after buying an additional 638,709 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,763,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after buying an additional 1,212,972 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,879,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,546,000 after buying an additional 1,009,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,844,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,693,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after buying an additional 1,242,546 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,013 shares of company stock valued at $48,050. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.00 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

NYSE:UUUU opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $972.90 million, a P/E ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 1.65. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

