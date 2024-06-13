Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 24,768.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,022 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,512,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ventas by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,076 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,297,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,815,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $49.52 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -260.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -947.32%.

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

