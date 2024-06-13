Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 30,002 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,208,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,112,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,625,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,568,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,018,000 after acquiring an additional 135,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

