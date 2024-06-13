Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 133.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

