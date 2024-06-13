Cohen & Steers Inc. Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $13,672,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 106,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 392,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 31,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

